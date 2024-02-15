Shanghai rail stations ready for returning travel rush

About 622,000 arrivals are expected on Thursday, with 375,000 at Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station, as the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday draws to an end.

Ti Gong

Shanghai's railway stations have been fully prepared for the returning travel rush with a significant increase of passengers predicted on Thursday, as the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday draws to an to end.

About 622,000 arrivals are expected on Thursday, with 375,000 at Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station.

It is expected that the arrival figures would climb further over the weekend, according to the city's railway authorities.

To cope with the surge in arrivals, railway authorities have beefed up guidance and protection measures at platforms, escalators, exits, and other places with large crowds.

Since January 26, when chunyun (Spring Festival travel rush) started, railway stations in Shanghai have recorded more than 8.5 million passengers, up more than 16 percent from the same period in 2019.

Railway authorities would add an extra 41 trains to Jiangxi and Anhui provinces and northwest China on Thursday to satisfy the demand.