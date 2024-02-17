News / Metro

C919 jetliner touches down in Singapore for air show

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  16:48 UTC+8, 2024-02-17       0
A China Eastern Airlines' C919, China's self-developed large passenger aircraft, has arrived in Singapore to take part in Singapore Airshow 2024.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  16:48 UTC+8, 2024-02-17       0

China Eastern Airlines' C919, Flight MU299, departs from Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport at 8:04pm on Friday night.

The plane flew for nearly six hours over some 4,200 kilometers to arrive at Changi International Airport.

A China Eastern Airlines' C919, China's self-developed large passenger aircraft, has arrived in Singapore.

It will take part in the Singapore Airshow 2024, which will last from February 20 to 25.

Flight MU299, which departed from Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport at 8:04pm on Friday night, flew for nearly six hours with over 4,200 kilometers and arrived at Singapore Changi International Airport at 1:49am.

Five aircraft from Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd (COMAC) will feature at the air show.

It is the first time that China's domestically-made aircraft have been in an overseas group show.

The aerial performances will feature aerobatic teams from India, Australia, Indonesia and South Korea. The United States Air Force's B-52 bomber will also make a flypast at the show, according to Xinhua News Agency.

The Singapore Air Force will feature its F-15 fighter jet and Apache attack helicopter.

C919 jetliner touches down in Singapore for air show
China Eastern Airlines / Ti Gong

The C919 ready for the air show.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Hongqiao
COMAC
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     