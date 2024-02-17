C919 jetliner touches down in Singapore for air show

A China Eastern Airlines' C919, China's self-developed large passenger aircraft, has arrived in Singapore to take part in Singapore Airshow 2024.

A China Eastern Airlines' C919, China's self-developed large passenger aircraft, has arrived in Singapore.

It will take part in the Singapore Airshow 2024, which will last from February 20 to 25.

Flight MU299, which departed from Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport at 8:04pm on Friday night, flew for nearly six hours with over 4,200 kilometers and arrived at Singapore Changi International Airport at 1:49am.

Five aircraft from Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd (COMAC) will feature at the air show.

It is the first time that China's domestically-made aircraft have been in an overseas group show.

The aerial performances will feature aerobatic teams from India, Australia, Indonesia and South Korea. The United States Air Force's B-52 bomber will also make a flypast at the show, according to Xinhua News Agency.

The Singapore Air Force will feature its F-15 fighter jet and Apache attack helicopter.