Thousands return as Spring Festival holiday draws to a close

  21:34 UTC+8, 2024-02-16       0
Shanghai bureau of China Railway Group takes steps to deal with the crowds while Metro operator announces extended hours on two lines in the city to benefit those coming back..
  21:34 UTC+8, 2024-02-16       0

Be aware that Sunday is a working day as this year's Spring Festival holiday draws near its end.

The city has been gearing up to welcome people coming back to Shanghai from their hometowns or holiday travels.

Ti Gong

People are seen at the Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station on Friday.

Around 652,000 people arrived in Shanghai by rail on Friday and more are expected on Saturday.

The China Railway Group Shanghai Bureau said it has increased the frequency of trains while waiting rooms are being kept open for 24 hours, serving hot meals at regular prices.

"People are advised to confirm their luggage before leaving the stations, which are routinely crowded during the peak travel hours of the holiday," the bureau said.

People can call 12306, or register through the website or the app of 12306 if they find something lost.

Ti Gong

Shanghai Shentong Metro Group has offered additional trains to serve the travellers.

Meanwhile, Shanghai Shentong Metro Group has extended service hours to up to 2:30am on Metro Line 2 and Line 10 on Saturday and Sunday.

For travellers by car, the Shanghai police advised them to keep patient in case of a traffic jam.

