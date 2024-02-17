Shanghai and Xinjiang team up to offer security education to students

Shanghai Education TV Station has teamed with authorities at the headquarters of Shanghai's Xinjiang-support workforce to provide a security education course to students.

Ti Gong

Shanghai Education TV Station has teamed up with local police, education authorities, and firefighters at the front-line headquarters of Shanghai's Xinjiang-support workforce to provide a security education course to students.

It is the first time that the course, which is a routine program before each new semester, will go to Kashgar in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, a designated support target of Shanghai. It will provide public security education that both students in Shanghai and Xinjiang care about and need.

The course includes four sections: school bullying, Internet security, infection disease prevention and control, and traffic safety.

Each section has an expert's explanation, demonstration, role play and simulation exercise to promote knowledge and useful skills to enhance students' understanding, awareness and capability of security and self protection.

The course will be on air at 6pm on Sunday.

In addition to Shanghai Education TV Station, it will also be broadcast on Shanghai TV Station and online platforms like www.kankanews.com and www.eastday.com.