Autism assistance dogs matched with families in need

Three autism assistance dogs which graduated from training school in December have been matched with families in need and found their forever homes.

Three autism assistance dogs that graduated from training school in December have been matched with families in need and found their forever homes.

Recently, a ceremony took place at the Shanghai Children's Art Theater to introduce the dogs and the families they will support, and to mark World Autism Awareness Day.

The nation's first licensed emotional support dog that was formerly a stray also made its debut at the event.

Ti Gong

Autism, a neurodevelopmental condition that typically emerges in early childhood, affects a significant number of people in China. The prevalence of autism, as reported by the National Health Commission, is 0.7 percent among domestic children.



While there is no definitive medical cure for autism, rehabilitation training is a key intervention method, ideally beginning before the age of 6.

Autism assistance dogs have been proved to help such children manage their disability and live more independently, as well as improving their social interactions and relationships.

The three families were selected from more than 70 candidates and underwent training with the dogs to build a bond and prepare for a life of mutual support and understanding.

Ti Gong

"We used to raise a hamster but my daughter never cared about it," said Kong Lili, mother of Xin Xin, a girl with autism. "But this time, although she was reluctant to approach the dog at the beginning, on the third day of the training, she used her foot to slightly touch the dog before going to bed. The next day she played together with the dog."

Kong told Shanghai Daily that Xin Xin was not good at sports in the past. But with the dog's help, now she can walk as far as 3 kilometers. "That's a great change!"

Ti Gong

During the ceremony, they showed how the assistance dogs work and the positive impact they have on the children. Through videos of heartwarming moments and shared experiences, the families expressed their gratitude and hopes for a brighter future with their new furry companions.

Moreover, a former stray named Chashaobao made an appearance. It will become a certified emotional support dog which will provide comfort, companionship or emotional support to people with mental health conditions.

Ti Gong

"The breed and size is not very important for an emotional support dog so strays can also make it," said Chen Qiang, director at Guangzhou-based social organization "Hello the Paw" which was responsible for the event's execution. "For example, some emotional support dogs mainly serve elderly people and smaller ones or crossbred ones can do the job as well after training."

"That can give new life to stray dogs," she added.

The organizers reaffirmed their commitment to training more assistance dogs and providing support to additional families in need. The project remains open for applications, offering hope and companionship to more families facing the challenges of autism.

Ti Gong

According to Yan Xinglin, deputy Party secretary of the Sichuan-based Chinese Relief & Development Foundation, the foundation always pays attention to vulnerable groups.

"We found it's very hard for children with autism to integrate into society and live independently by themselves. So through this project, we hope they can be concerned with society and our country can form a standardized system on autism assistance dogs and emotional support dogs."

Some young stars and influencers also joined the project and used their impact to raise public awareness of children with autism. You Muchuang, a player with the eSports team EDward Gaming, was one of them.

"I love animals and have a labrador retriever and two cats at home. I hope these kids and their furry friends can grow up together healthily," You said.