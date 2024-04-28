City sightseeing for layover tourists proving popular

Shanghai Express, a free layover tour service for international passengers transiting at Shanghai Pudong International Airport, has been launched and well received.

Ti Gong

Shanghai Express, a free layover tour service for international passengers transiting more than eight hours at Shanghai Pudong International Airport, was launched recently.

It enables inbound passengers to explore the city and experience its unique splendor in their limited time.

The free half-day tour was launched by China's global travel service provider Trip.com on April 15, and three routes that include iconic attractions of the city are available.

The one-stop service covers a range of items from free sightseeing trips and free transportation to foreign currency exchange and free Internet services.

An English tour guide service is offered.

The free service also includes admission to the Yuyuan Garden and a Huangpu River cruise tour at night.

Hu Min / SHINE

Ti Gong

Since April 15, nearly 200 foreign passengers have enjoyed the service, with the majority of them from Europe and from South East Asian countries, according to Trip.com.

There were also passengers from North America, South America and Africa.

Maria Creasey from the United Kingdom who made a transfer at the airport over the weekend had a pleasant tour with the service.

She and her partner took a flight from Sri Lanka and transited at the airport. She will be back to London now.

"We had 21 hours in Shanghai, and we originally planned to visit the city ourselves," she told Shanghai Daily.

Maria showed the reporter about 10 places that she planned to visit.

"See, several have overlapped with the free tour stops," she said, delighted.

"The service is amazing, incredible, and really awesome," she said.

"Shanghai is very big...a mix of the traditional and lots of modern buildings. I will definitely recommend Shanghai to my friends...The payment is convenient, and it's super easy to get to the cash machines. Moreover, everyone I spoke to so far in Shanghai are very friendly," she said.

Maria tasted a local scallion pancake at the Yuyuan Garden Scenic Area.

"It's very delicious," she said.

Sunny Dai / Ti Gong

The city launched the "Visit Shanghai" campaign in December last year to boost inbound tourism and make Shanghai the first stop in China for inbound travelers.

Shanghai has proved to be an attractive destination for inbound tourists.

This year, the city has witnessed a steady increase of foreign travelers and its inbound tourism market has experienced robust recovery, according to the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Hu Min / SHINE

Questions and Answers on the tour

Q: Who can apply for the service?

A: Travelers transiting through Shanghai Pudong International Airport with layovers over eight hours.

Q: What's included?

A: Free transportation, attraction tickets, Internet service, and English tour guide service.

Q: Is the whole service free?

A: Yes. The whole tour is free. But meals are not covered.

Q: How to join?

A: Step 1: Check your schedule

Simply pick the route that suits your schedule and interests based on the available tour time

Step 2: Meeting point

Upon arrival at the airport, simply head to the meeting point for in-person registration.

Step 3: Begin your hassle-free tour

Once your registration is completed, you will be picked up by guides at the meeting point.

Q: Where is the meeting point?

A: It's located at the Trip.com Group currency exchange counter on Island A in the 3F Departure Hall of Terminal 2 at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport (near Gate 21).

Q: What's the capacity of each route?

A: Each tour group has a maximum 10 travelers to ensure service quality.

Q: What are the tour routes?

Route 1: 9am-2pm Shanghai Highlights City Tour

Depart from the airport - Yuyuan Garden - the Bund - Return to the airport

Route 2: 4pm-10pm Strolling under the Trees Citywalk Tour

Depart from the airport - Wukang Road - Yuyuan Garden - the Bund - Return to the airport

Route 3: 6pm-11pm Huangpu River Cruise Sightseeing Night Tour

Depart from the airport - Huangpu River Cruise Tour - Yuyuan Garden - Return to the airport

Q: Can I leave the tour group midway and return to the airport myself?

A: Yes. But you need to inform the tour guide in advance.