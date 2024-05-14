Public hospitals improve patient services to draw medical tourism

Thirteen leading local hospitals enrolled in the trial service will simplify the medical process through smart technology to make health services more convenient and efficient.

Local hospitals are required to provide more accurate outpatient and test reservation services to reduce patients' waiting time and simplify the medical process through smart technology to make health services more convenient and efficient.

Leading public hospitals included in the trial of international medical tourism are also required to increase their hardware and software in international departments as well as enhance cooperation with commercial insurance home and abroad.

Since 13 public hospitals were enlisted in the trial last year, Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital said it had renovated its facilities and designs to be more in line with international standards of patient comfort and privacy protection.

In the first quarter of this year, the quantity of overseas patients at its international medical clinic increased by 47 percent.

Ti Gong

Adopting a novel concept of sequential medical management, Tongji Hospital established the city's first integrated trauma center, which reduces links between different sections by the largest extent to realize the smoothest emergency green channel.



Patients can enjoy a one-stop service from emergency service to post-treatment rehabilitation. The doctor who receives the patient takes full responsibility for the patient. The average processing time for patients with serious trauma has been reduced to within one hour with an over 99 percent success rate, the hospital said.

In addition to streamline the process, public hospitals are using digital measures to improve effects and efficiency.

Through an Internet hospital model, Ruijin Hospital introduced serious innovative applications such as intelligent online consultations, precise service reservations, digital medical records, and mutual recognition of medical test results from other hospitals, earning recognition and welcome from patients.

The authorities want to make public hospitals more friendly, give patients greater respect and more convenience and therefore create better relationships and have better treatment outcomes, the center officials said.