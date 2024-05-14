﻿
News / Metro

Public hospitals improve patient services to draw medical tourism

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  15:57 UTC+8, 2024-05-14       0
Thirteen leading local hospitals enrolled in the trial service will simplify the medical process through smart technology to make health services more convenient and efficient.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  15:57 UTC+8, 2024-05-14       0

Local hospitals are required to provide more accurate outpatient and test reservation services to reduce patients' waiting time and simplify the medical process through smart technology to make health services more convenient and efficient.

Leading public hospitals included in the trial of international medical tourism are also required to increase their hardware and software in international departments as well as enhance cooperation with commercial insurance home and abroad.

Since 13 public hospitals were enlisted in the trial last year, Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital said it had renovated its facilities and designs to be more in line with international standards of patient comfort and privacy protection.

In the first quarter of this year, the quantity of overseas patients at its international medical clinic increased by 47 percent.

Public hospitals improve patient services to draw medical tourism
Ti Gong

The renovated international medical clinic at Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital places more care on patient comfort and privacy protection.

Adopting a novel concept of sequential medical management, Tongji Hospital established the city's first integrated trauma center, which reduces links between different sections by the largest extent to realize the smoothest emergency green channel.

Patients can enjoy a one-stop service from emergency service to post-treatment rehabilitation. The doctor who receives the patient takes full responsibility for the patient. The average processing time for patients with serious trauma has been reduced to within one hour with an over 99 percent success rate, the hospital said.

In addition to streamline the process, public hospitals are using digital measures to improve effects and efficiency.

Through an Internet hospital model, Ruijin Hospital introduced serious innovative applications such as intelligent online consultations, precise service reservations, digital medical records, and mutual recognition of medical test results from other hospitals, earning recognition and welcome from patients.

The authorities want to make public hospitals more friendly, give patients greater respect and more convenience and therefore create better relationships and have better treatment outcomes, the center officials said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     