News / Metro

Road closures announced for Olympic Qualifier Series

Vehicles will be banned on some thoroughfares from May 14 to 19 due to the event ahead of the Paris Olympics when 464 athletes from all over the world will compete in four events.
Road closures announced for Olympic Qualifier Series
Shen Xinyi / SHINE

The roads colored in red will be closed to vehicles for Olympic Qualifier Series from 7:30am to 10pm on May 14-19.

Some roads in Huangpu District will be closed from today for the upcoming Olympic Qualifier Series.

From 7:30am to 10pm on May 14-19, both motor and non-motor vehicles will be prohibited on the part of Jumen Road between Mengzi Road and Longhua Road E., the section of Longhua Road E. between Zhizaoju Road and Xizang Road S., and the part of Miaojiang Road between Wangda Road and Bansongyuan Road.

Only vehicles with passes for the Olympic Qualifier Series event in Shanghai and some special exceptions are allowed to enter the above traffic-control roads.

Buses running on the above roads will be canceled or need to detour accordingly.

The inaugural Olympic Qualifier Series will be held from May 16 to 19 with 464 athletes from all over the world competing in breaking, BMX freestyle, sport climbing and skateboarding.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Huangpu
