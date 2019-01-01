Shanghai welcomes US high school students for cultural exchange
21:14 UTC+8, 2024-07-10
A group of students from 14 high schools across the US are embarking on a three-day journey, exploring the city's culture, tradition, and exchange with their Chinese peers.
Shanghai is welcoming a group of students from 14 high schools across the US. They're embarking on a three-day journey, exploring the city's culture, tradition, and getting a chance to exchange with their Chinese peers. What's their impression of the city? We caught up with them as they just arrived.
