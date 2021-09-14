News / Nation

Tickets to Universal Beijing Resort's opening day sold out in one minute

Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:32 UTC+8, 2021-09-14       0
Tickets to enter the new Universal Beijing Resort were sold out within one minute of release prior to its official opening date on September 20, travel operators said on Tuesday.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:32 UTC+8, 2021-09-14       0
Tickets to Universal Beijing Resort's opening day sold out in one minute
Ti Gong

Universal Beijing Resort

Tickets to Universal Beijing Resort's opening day sold out in one minute
Ti Gong

Universal Beijing Resort

Tickets to the new Universal Beijing Resort (UBR) were sold out within one minute of release prior to its official opening date on September 20, travel operators said on Tuesday.

Admission to the theme park and rooms at its two accompanying hotels opened for reservation on September 14.

At midnight, no tickets were available within a single minute for the opening date, and ticketing orders for the amusement park exceeded 10,000 within three minutes, Shanghai-based online travel operator Trip.com said.

Tongcheng-Elong said tickets for September 20 were sold out within one minute on their platform as well and there were also no tickets available for the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday between Sunday and next Tuesday.

Many buyers are from East China, the online travel operator said, based on its data.

According to data provided by Qunar, the first ticket was sold on the travel platform in just one second. All tickets for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival holiday were sold out within 30 minutes. Meanwhile, search for nearby hotels increased by more than seven times.

Data from Qunar also showed 80 percent of the ticket buyers on the platform have purchased at least two tickets, among them about 30 percent have also bought children's tickets.

Alibaba's travel site Fliggy said 100,000 tickets for designated dates were sold within half an hour on its platform.

Compared with late August when the resort announced its opening time, followers of the flagship store on Fliggy grew by 150 percent.

The UBR app and its WeChat mini-program temporarily crashed at midnight due to the huge amount of traffic.

Within 30 minutes, all rooms at the Universal Studios Grand Hotel for the opening dates were fully reserved.

Tickets to Universal Beijing Resort's opening day sold out in one minute
Ti Gong

Universal Beijing Resort

Tickets to Universal Beijing Resort's opening day sold out in one minute
Ti Gong

Universal Beijing Resort

The Universal Pass, offering express access to rides and attractions and priority seating at selected shows, is only available on four dates prior to the end of November, with the rest of the dates already sold out.

A one-day ticket to the theme park follows a four-tier pricing structure – 418 yuan (US$64.80), 528 yuan, 638 yuan and 748 yuan – based on the popularity of the dates.

Located in Beijing's Tongzhou District, the UBR is the fifth Universal Studios theme park globally, the third in Asia, and the first in China.

The UBR is the largest worldwide, covering 4 square kilometers, with seven themed "lands," and 37 recreational facilities and themed attractions.

These include The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, the Transformers Metrobase, the Kung Fu Panda Land of Awesomeness, Hollywood, WaterWorld, Minion Land and Jurassic World Isla Nublar.

Among them, the Kung Fu Panda Land of Awesomeness, the Transformers Metrobase and WaterWorld are specially set up for Chinese tourists.

At The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, people are able to explore the mysteries of Hogwarts castle, sample fare from the wizarding world's best-known establishments, and experience pulse-pounding rides and attractions that transport them into a world of magical thrills and excitement.

Tourists without a ticket can visit the Universal CityWalk, where 21 restaurants, seven themed retail outlets and mobile vending cars, as well as a cinema and live shows are featured.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Wechat
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     