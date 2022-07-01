News / Nation

'Ugly yet adorable' green horse wins hearts

﻿ Han Jing
Han Jing
  16:42 UTC+8, 2022-07-01       0
Inspired by a Han Dynasty relic, the souvenir "green horse" became a bestseller at the Gansu Provincial Museum. Green horse is also pronounced like "green health code."
﻿ Han Jing
Han Jing
  16:42 UTC+8, 2022-07-01       0

A stuffed "green horse" toy is the latest favorite among Chinese netizens with its unique "ugly yet adorable" appearance.

'Ugly yet adorable' green horse wins hearts

Ugly but adorable?

'Ugly yet adorable' green horse wins hearts

Catch the fever!

The Gansu Provincial Museum has sold more than 10,000 of the toys since its launch on June 14 at the museum's online TMall store. It is now out of stock and the souvenir shop's bestseller ever.

Customers can now expect a wait of up to 25 days for one.

The models, either running or standing, were inspired by the museum's signature relic – a bronze statue of a roaring horse.

'Ugly yet adorable' green horse wins hearts

Take your pick.

'Ugly yet adorable' green horse wins hearts

The bronze statue, dating back to the Han Dynasty about 2,000 years ago, is now preserved in the Gansu Provincial Museum.

The sculpture, better known as "Galloping Horse Treading on a Flying Swallow," is one of China's craft masterpieces and a classic of the Han Dynasty (202 BC-AD 220).

It was made as a symbol of Chinese tourism in 1983 and approved as a state-level relic in 1996.

'Ugly yet adorable' green horse wins hearts

Classic now a symbol of Chinese tourism

"Green horse" has the same pronunciation with "green health code" in Chinese while "flying swallow" sounds similar to "pneumonia," which was referred by the netizens to COVID-19 in particular.

So it has been interpreted as "green health code trampling on coronavirus."

The museum's design team said they didn't expect the sudden fame and also alerted netizens not to buy copycats.

'Ugly yet adorable' green horse wins hearts

Netizens said the toy resembles the legendary figure.

'Ugly yet adorable' green horse wins hearts

The original sculpture has been transformed into various creations, such as kites and masks.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     