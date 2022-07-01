News / Nation

John Lee sworn in as HKSAR's sixth-term chief executive

John Lee was sworn in here on Friday as the sixth-term chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.
His oath was administered by President Xi Jinping, who was here to attend the meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the HKSAR.

In his inauguration speech, Lee expressed gratitude to the central government and the Hong Kong residents for their trust. "I will lead my team to strive to build a more caring and inclusive Hong Kong filled with vibrancy, hope and development opportunities."

He said he will strive to fully and faithfully implement the principles of "one country, two systems,""Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong," and a high degree of autonomy.

He also pledged to safeguard the constitutional order of the HKSAR as defined under the Constitution and the HKSAR Basic Law, to safeguard the country's sovereignty, national security and development interests, and to ensure the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong.

Born in Hong Kong in 1957, Lee started his public service career in 1977. In April 2022, he resigned from the post of chief secretary for administration of the HKSAR government and formally submitted his candidacy application for the chief executive election.

He won the HKSAR's sixth-term chief executive election on May 8 by an overwhelming majority.

