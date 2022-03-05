Chinese Paralympian Zhu makes up for 2008 regrets at Beijing 2022

Chinese para-athlete Zhu Daqing made up for her regret of missing the Paralympic Games in 2008 by winning a silver in the women's downhill vision impaired.

Xinhua

"Facing difficulties is easier than dealing with the regrets. I think I can overcome any difficulties now," the 32-year-old said.

"Although I looked like a healthy girl since childhood, I can't see the blackboard in my kindergarten, even standing near by my teacher's desk. My parents took me to many hospitals around the country, but all the doctors shook their heads when talking about my situation," Zhu recalled.

In the year of 2003, Zhu, then at 17 years old, participated in a para-athletes selection.

"It was a 100-meter race on the court, and there were about 50 competitors. I could see nothing but I spared no efforts to run the race and took the first place in that selection," Zhu said.

Since then, Zhu has been obsessed with athletics and eventually won three golds in China's 7th National Para Games in 2007. She also won a gold medal in the World Championships in the same year.

"When I heard our national anthem on the podium, I was very excited. Thanks to my coaching staff, I see my value," said Zhu.

However, when Zhu prepared to shine at the 2008 Paralympic Games in Beijing, her loss of vision worsened.

Zhu was told by doctors that she would lose all the vision unless undergoing a surgery immediately.

"Making a decision is the hardest thing in one's life. But in my opinion, you should stay as heathy as possible in the first place," a coach told Zhu at that moment.

At last, Zhu accepted her coach's suggestion. She chose to have three operations, but missed the big event on her home soil in 2008.

In 2019, Zhu lived on with her sports dream and participated in the trials for the Chinese national Para alpine skiing team.

"I love sports deeply and I don't want to leave this field," she said.

All the efforts paid off when she reached the podium at the Beijing Winter Paralympics.

"I am satisfied, I tried to show my best in today's competition and I did it," Zhu said after claiming the first medal in Para alpine skiing in China's Paralympic history.