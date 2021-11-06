CIIE in the eyes of global CEOs | INTERPRICE: Delivering high-quality sunflower oil to the world
INTERPRICE Corporation is a joint Ukrainian-Chinese manufacturer and exporter of bottled frozen sunflower oil.
The company delivers sunflower oil with natural taste and smell made from high-quality Ukrainian sunflower seeds to anywhere in the world in the shortest possible time with a minimal cost.
"The geography of our customers is very wide from China to Canada, " said Kovalenko Yevhen, Partner and Director of Global Production Operations of INTERPRICE.
Shanghai-based Luck Line Trading is one of their important business partners.