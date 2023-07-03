﻿
Biz / Event

Forum on China, Japan, ROK cooperation opens

Xinhua
  20:28 UTC+8, 2023-07-03       0
The 2023 International Forum for Trilateral Cooperation, involving China, Japan, and the Republic and Korea (ROK), kicked off on Monday.
Xinhua
  20:28 UTC+8, 2023-07-03       0

The 2023 International Forum for Trilateral Cooperation, involving China, Japan, and the Republic and Korea (ROK), kicked off on Monday in Qingdao City, east China's Shandong Province, highlighting future cooperation and exchanges among the countries.

Themed "Revitalizing Trilateral Cooperation in the Post-COVID Era: Communication, Connectivity, and Community," this year's event is held offline for the first time since 2020 due to the COVID-19 impact, said its organizer.

Cooperation among the three countries is vital to the peace and stability of Northeast Asia and is of great significance to the prosperity and development of Asia and the world at large, said Ou Boqian, secretary-general of the Trilateral Cooperation Secretariat (TCS), during the opening ceremony.

This year's forum is co-hosted by the TCS, the China Public Diplomacy Association and the Qingdao municipal government.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     