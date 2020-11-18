Feature / Art & Culture

Art fair in hotel room set to open on Friday

AArt, established in 2012 as China's first art fair to be held in a hotel, features paintings from the 19th century and original drawings by Japanese animation cartoonists.
The 2020 AArt art fair will be held from Friday to Sunday at the Hualuxe Shanghai Twelve at Hengshan hotel on Hengshan Road.

Established in 2012, AArt is China’s first art fair to be held in a hotel, turning a hotel room into small exhibition center.  AArt attracts many visitors at a five-star hotel every year, helping them to picture how a piece of art would look in their home.

This year’s fair features nearly 30 galleries and art institutions from Shanghai, Beijing, Taipei and New York, with paintings from the 19th century and original drawings by today’s Japanese animation cartoonists.

The event includes an exhibition of contemporary lacquer artwork created by Chen Dongjie and Xie Jiquan.

Another highlight is the “Encountering — Sculpture Corridor Project.” A cluster of contemporary sculptures created by Chinese artists will be displayed on the first floor and atrium garden at the hotel.

“Warm Sun" by Liao Yang, silkscreen

Art fair in hotel room set to open on Friday

"Wandering, Cow" by Zhao Kao, paint on cast copper

VIP Day
Date: 11am-8pm, November 20

Public Day
Date: 11am-8pm, November 21 and 22

Venue: Hualuxe Shanghai Twelve at Hengshan
Address: 12 Hengshan Road

