Feature / Art & Culture

Buzzword: gay达 gaydar

﻿ Song Xinyi
Song Xinyi
  17:11 UTC+8, 2020-12-31       0
The term "gay达" is translated from "gaydar," a portmanteau of gay and radar. 
﻿ Song Xinyi
Song Xinyi
  17:11 UTC+8, 2020-12-31       0

gay达 gay dá

gaydar

Buzzword: gay达 gaydar

The term gaydar was popularized in China through American series “Modern Family,” starring Mitchell Pritchett.

Buzzword: gay达 gaydar

The term gaydar was popularized in China through American series “Modern Family,” starring Mitchell Pritchett.

The term “gay达” is translated from “gaydar,” a portmanteau of gay and radar. The earliest citation of the word is considered in Margaret Cruikshank’s book “The Lesbian Path” in 1981. And the usage was popularized in China through American series “Modern Family,” in a scene where Mitchell Pritchett (played by Jesse Tyler Ferguson) said, “My gaydar is never wrong and it is pinging like we’re at a bathhouse.” The word, which means the ability to recognize homosexuals through observation or intuition, has been the subject of a fair amount of scientific controversy. Some researchers have argued that it’s real, while others have claimed that it’s stereotypes and a myth.

有科学家认为，gay达是真实存在的，鉴于有些人可以同过非语言线索辨别出人们的性取向。不过有gay达并不是一种特殊才能。

Yǒu kēxuèjiā rènwéi, gay dá shì zhēnshí cúnzài de, jiànyú yǒuxiē rén kěyǐ tōngguò fēi yǔyán xiànsuǒ biànbié chū rénmen de xìngqǔxiàng. Búguò yǒu gay dá bìng búshì yīzhǒng tèshū cáinéng

Some scientists reckon that gaydar really is a thing, in that some can tell people’s sexual orientation from nonverbal cues. However, gaydar is not considered a special talent.

工具人 gōngjùrén

errand runner/a back-up person (in relationships)

Buzzword: gay达 gaydar

An unemotional errand runner

The expression, originally meaning an errand runner who is generally open to helping with any day-to-day task, has been extended to refer to a back-up person in relationships or a hard-working employee whose achievement is often taken for granted. In a romantic relationship, a “工具人” is similar to a “备胎” or “舔狗” — a second line, a plan-B, a just-in-case and a contingency, showing that one partner is being used or benched by the other. While at the workplace the term refers to those who are often overworked and underpaid.

In the field of eSports, it is also used to describe gamers who are willing to make the effort and support their teammates. Many netizens, from urban-dwelling workers to well-known entertainers and celebrities, like to call themselves as “an unemotional errand runner” in a self-deprecating manner.

在“集合吧！动物森友会”的游戏世界里，我的邻居们过着悠闲的生活，而我要每天完成日常任务还要送他们礼物。对他们而言，我只是一个没有感情的工具人。

Zài “Jíhé ba! Dòngwù Sēnyǒuhuì” de yóuxì shìjiè lǐ, wǒ de línjūmen guòzhe yōuxián de shēnghuó, ér wǒ yào měitiān wánchéng rìcháng rènwù háiyào sòng tāmen lǐwù. Duì tāmen éryán, wǒ zhǐshì yígè méiyǒu gǎnqíng de gōngjùrén.

In the world of video game “Animal Crossing,” my neighbors live an ideal life while I have to complete daily tasks and bring them gifts. To them, I am nothing but an unemotional errand runner.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     