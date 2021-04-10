Feature / Art & Culture

Pondering relationship between fashion, culture and nature

Since 2018, the One Ton Project has endeavored to promote the concept of transforming used industrial materials and commodity stocks through art and design.
As part of the Shanghai Fashion Week, the One Ton Project, which runs at 2879 Longteng Avenue through Monday, invites environmental protection experts, organizations of intangible cultural heritage, artists, curators, designer and photographers to conduct a series of activities such as seminars, exhibitions and discussions to ponder the relationship between fashion, culture and nature.

An exhibition organized by the China Textile Information Center features 51 costumes created by 15 artists.

Also, experts on the Antarctic's marine ecosystem and former members of China’s Antarctic expedition will share experiences of marine environmental protection and biological diversity with the public.

Through the discussion of Song Chen, an artist on soil ecology, and Zhou Yongfeng, an expert on environmental protection, visitors will gain a more detailed understanding of the on-site artworks.

“We hope to spread the idea of a sustainable future to the public,” said Chen Xi, founder of One Ton Project. 

“It could be extended and collaborated with different areas. For example, the Re-creation Studio by artist Amber not only consumed those fabric stocks, but also fused new meanings to these fabrics through a re-creation.”

Ti Gong

The One Ton Project holds activities to ponder the relationship between fashion, culture and nature.

