FutureLab expo pushes the boundaries of art and design

  13:00 UTC+8, 2021-12-01
Nearly 30 leading art and design schools from home and abroad are participating in the expo, which runs through Sunday.
The third "Art and Design Education: FutureLab" has opened at the West Bund Dome in Shanghai and runs through Sunday.

This year's FutureLab again features three major sections: exhibitions, forums and workshops.

Nearly 30 leading art and design schools from home and abroad are participating in exhibition section.

And more than 20 online and on-site forums and workshops will provide an active platform for display, communication, learning and discussion for professionals, teachers and students in the field of art and design.

This year's FutureLab is at the West Bund Dome.

Exhibitors include those who took part in the event in the past two years such as the Central Academy of Fine Arts, the China Academy of Art, the Edinburgh College of Art and the New York University Shanghai, as well as newcomers such as schools from France, the UK, the Netherlands and several Sino-foreign collaborative institutions.

Teachers from the School of Design & Innovation of the China Academy of Art will display their works to challenge the definition and boundaries of art, traditional art, design and future design.

Meanwhile, forums attended by different schools will cover various topics such as "font design" and "locality in design education" to share their in-depth and long-term exploration and thinking in both academic and practical aspects.

Exhibition info

Dates: Through December 5

Venue: West Bund Dome

Address: 2350 Longteng Avenue

Source: SHINE
