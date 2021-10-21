﻿
Feature / Book

100-volume book series on ancient Chinese printing issued in Shanghai

﻿ Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  18:01 UTC+8, 2021-10-22       0
"The von der Burg Collection of Ancient Chinese Printing" is the second-largest of its type in the world.
﻿ Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  18:01 UTC+8, 2021-10-22       0

The 100-volume book series, "The von der Burg Collection of Ancient Chinese Printing," has been released in Shanghai.

The second-largest of its type in the world, the publication is the result of many decades of research, collection and conservation by Christer von der Burg.

It contains woodblock prints that attest to the history of printing throughout Chinese history.

100-volume book series on ancient Chinese printing issued in Shanghai
Ti Gong

"The von der Burg Collection of Ancient Chinese Printing" consists of 100 volumes.

Graduating from Stockholm University with a master's degree in art history and Chinese, von der Burg worked at the Museum of Far Eastern Antiquities in Stockholm for three years.

He opened a bookshop focused on works about East Asia and moved to London in 1978 where the shop is still one of the foremost Western booksellers specializing in Asian art.

Retiring from the book business in 2000, he has been dedicated to building up what is now the second-largest collection of antique Chinese prints in the world. He is founder of the Muban Educational Trust which was established in 1997.

Published by Cultural Relics Publishing House, "The von der Burg Collection of Ancient Chinese Printing" contains more than 100 woodblock prints of classics that von der Burg has hunted for around the world for the past 40 years.

The contents cover various subjects, including Confucianism, Buddhism, Taoism, Catholicism, traditional Chinese opera, novels, education and science.

100-volume book series on ancient Chinese printing issued in Shanghai
Ti Gong

Christer von der Burg, whose Chinese name is Feng Debao

One of the highlights of the book series is "The Zhaocheng Jin Tripitaka," a Chinese copy of the Buddhist canon dating from the Jin Dynasty (1115-1234). The Tripitaka refers to Buddhism, philosophy, history, language and literature.

Spanning from the Song (960-1279) to Qing (1644-1911) dynasties, the woodblock prints included in the series allow readers to learn about the history of printing in ancient China.

Movable type, watercolor block printing, etching, lithography and collotype are all techniques of printing that are featured in the series which has an important academic value.

The series' release in Shanghai was accompanied by a related seminar. The participants included famous painter Dai Dunbang, writer Shen Jialu, art critic Shao Qi and Yang Baiwei, deputy editor-in-chief of Shanghai Bookstore Publishing House.

"I am happy as well as ashamed," said Dai.

Dai was pleased that the precious traditional Chinese art could be passed on but he felt ashamed that the huge conservation project was done by a foreigner. Dai also expressed his thanks to Christer.

Shen said: "With the publication of this series of books, I hope that more people can pay attention to the Chinese prints and promote the art to the world."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     