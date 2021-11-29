﻿
Unmanned harvester reaps rewards in Zhoujing Village rice fields

Jiading aims to expand the unmanned farm concept to around 10,000 mu (666.7 hectares) of land through digital technologies by the end of 2025.
An unmanned harvester was in operation, reaping rice at high-quality fields in Zhoujing Village of Waigang Town.

The harvester went back and forth and cut the mature rice neatly and quickly. After threshing, unloading and loading, it turned into piles of golden rice.

At the other end of the farmland, workers sat in the control center and used mobile phones and large screens to control and monitor the process of the autonomous production of unmanned agricultural equipment in real time.

It is the first unmanned farm test base in Shanghai. Through the transformation of a number of existing agricultural machines, the base has developed unmanned operations for cultivation, planting and management.

There are two devices looking like mushrooms on top of the harvesters which can receive positioning signals from the Beidou satellite system and monitor production through the camera.

"The unmanned farm of Waigang Town is still in the test stage, and we aim to collect all the grain of 300 mu without losing any rice," Gao Hao, from Shanghai Waigang Agriculture Development Company, said.

