The spirit of urban life alive and well in Yangpu
The breath of an urban area contains the essence and warmth of a city. One day in Yangpu, life can be fast or slow paced, consisting of a jog on the Binjiang riverside in the morning, a cup of coffee on Changyang Campus in the afternoon or a comfort walk in NICE2035. One day in Yangpu, people can see the development pattern of the urban area and different rhythms of urban life.
Morning rise – The fast and slow pace at Yangpu's Binjiang
Noon – Innovative Yangpu's 'relaxation' and 'gallop'
In the afternoon: Old and new in Yangpu District