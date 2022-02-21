The spirit of urban life alive and well in Yangpu

The fast and slow pace of life, as well as amazing changes, can be felt in different parts of Yangpu at different times of day.

The breath of an urban area contains the essence and warmth of a city. One day in Yangpu, life can be fast or slow paced, consisting of a jog on the Binjiang riverside in the morning, a cup of coffee on Changyang Campus in the afternoon or a comfort walk in NICE2035. One day in Yangpu, people can see the development pattern of the urban area and different rhythms of urban life.

Ti Gong

Morning rise – The fast and slow pace at Yangpu's Binjiang

Noon – Innovative Yangpu's 'relaxation' and 'gallop'

In the afternoon: Old and new in Yangpu District

Returning at night – Poetry and distance