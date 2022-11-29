Community shelter consultant system trial launched

A trial of a community shelter consultant system has been launched in Qingpu, taking a refined and accurate approach to social relief work in the suburban Shanghai district.

A TRIAL community shelter consultant system has been launched in Qingpu, taking a refined and accurate approach on the suburban district's social relief work.

Under the pilot phase of the system, a "Bridge Plan" is being conducted in Xiayang Subdistrict.

The plan involves the bureau, Xiayang Subdistrict, relevant village and neighborhood committees, social organizations and other social forces, who will deliver help to 50 households.

It aims to offer the "last kilometer" of help for needy families by strengthening the connection between the public and government authorities and improving the social relief mechanism.

In recent years, Qinpu's civil affairs bureau has studied the situation of needy families and integrated the district's social relief resources.

It has been actively hearing the voices of the public, focusing on their demand and spotting the "silent minority" in communities to ensure that help is accurately delivered.

In the next phase, a platform for social relief consultants and various social relief resources will be created, weaving a professional and complete social relief network with accurate and timely service to enhance needy residents' sense of gain, happiness and safety.