﻿
Feature / District

Community shelter consultant system trial launched

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  11:00 UTC+8, 2022-11-30       0
A trial of a community shelter consultant system has been launched in Qingpu, taking a refined and accurate approach to social relief work in the suburban Shanghai district.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  11:00 UTC+8, 2022-11-30       0

A TRIAL community shelter consultant system has been launched in Qingpu, taking a refined and accurate approach on the suburban district's social relief work.

Under the pilot phase of the system, a "Bridge Plan" is being conducted in Xiayang Subdistrict.

The plan involves the bureau, Xiayang Subdistrict, relevant village and neighborhood committees, social organizations and other social forces, who will deliver help to 50 households.

It aims to offer the "last kilometer" of help for needy families by strengthening the connection between the public and government authorities and improving the social relief mechanism.

In recent years, Qinpu's civil affairs bureau has studied the situation of needy families and integrated the district's social relief resources.

It has been actively hearing the voices of the public, focusing on their demand and spotting the "silent minority" in communities to ensure that help is accurately delivered.

In the next phase, a platform for social relief consultants and various social relief resources will be created, weaving a professional and complete social relief network with accurate and timely service to enhance needy residents' sense of gain, happiness and safety.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     