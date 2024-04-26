﻿
Feature / District

Gross profit of logistic firm soars more than 70% through refined operation

The gross profit of Shanghai Ane Logistics surged 73.6 percent last year from 2022, marking its best performance since the company was listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange.
The gross profit of Shanghai Ane Logistics registered in Qingpu surged 73.6 percent last year from 2022, marking its best performance since the company was listed on the main board of Hong Kong stock exchange.

The company, which was established in 2010 and went public in 2021, has achieved an entire digital operation chain.

Recently, it released its annual report and statistics showed its business revenue reached 9.917 billion yuan (US$1.369 billion) last year, up 6.2 percent from 2022.

The company’s profit performance improved significantly last year and it has been a leading player in volume and scale of goods, network coverage and cost control in the industry, its chief said.

Via refined operation, the company controls its cost and improves transportation efficiency through route design and improvement of capacity structure.

Last year, its per order duration was cut by 10.1 percent on average from a year earlier.

By the end of last year, its freight partners and agents had surpassed 28,000 with 98.2 percent of top freight partners remaining, up 2.5 percentage points from a year earlier.

﻿
