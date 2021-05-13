Feature / Entertainment

'Blue Horse' a special gift for Children's Day

Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  10:02 UTC+8, 2021-05-14       0
The play inspired by a tale that playwright and director Stan Lai told his daughters and granddaughter is to be staged at the Theater Above on June 5-6.
Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  10:02 UTC+8, 2021-05-14       0

China celebrates Children’s Day on June 1 and playwright and director Stan Lai has a special gift for young people — a play called “Blue Horse” to be staged at the Theater Above on June 5-6.

The story features a girl named Vivi who shows a special talent for the piano. Her mother wants her to be a pianist and asks her to take part in countless competitions. However, Vivi wants to write songs for the guitar. 

Vivi’s grandfather sent Vivi a guitar originally belonging to her grandmother. Whenever Vivi feels down, she would play the guitar and sing songs her grandfather once sung to her grandmother.

One day, a wounded winged horse appears outside her window. Vivi secretly takes care of it and sings songs to it every day. The horse takes Vivi back to its homeland where the world is gray. People there have no clue what they truly want. Vivi decides to save the homeland of the horse and starts singing out loud.

Blue Horse a special gift for Childrens Day
Ti Gong

"Blue Horse" features a girl named Vivi who aspires to write songs and play guitar.

The tale was a bedtime story told by Lai to his two daughters and later his granddaughter. The prototype of the blue horse of the title was Russian artist Wassily Kandinsky’s “The Blue Rider,” which features a small cloaked figure on a speeding horse rushing through a rocky meadow. There was a copy of the painting in Lai’s living room.

“It is more important to teach children how to think independently and respect the world than arranging everything for them,” says Lai.

He hopes the play will encourage children to hear the voice within and pursue their dreams.

“My father was good at telling bedtime stories,” Celeste Lai said. “The story 'Blue Horse' was improvised by my father. He told me the story every day and always had something new.”

The play was written by Stan Lai, Celeste Lai and Skyler Harrison, with scenes and costumes designed by Sandra Woodall.

Performance info

Date: June 5-6; 10:30am, 2:30pm, 7pm
Tickets: 180-480 yuan
Tel: 6050-7009
Venue: Theater Above
Address: 5/F, 1111 Zhaojiabang Rd

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     