Controversial Scottish play returns to Shanghai

The award-winning play "Black Bird" is running at the Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center. It depicts a face-to-face confrontation between a young girl and a middle-aged man.

The award-winning play "Black Bird" has returned to the Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center after its last run four years ago, with performances running through July 11.

Inspired in part by the true story of sex offender Toby Studebaker, a former American marine who abducted a 12-year-old British girl in 2003, the play tells the story of a 27-year-old woman who comes face to face with a 55-year-old man, 15 years after he sexually abused her.

The man named Ray was imprisoned for three years for statutory rape. Upon his release, he changes his name and establishes a new life – working as a manager of a medical supply company in a new town. The girl named Una finds him after seeing his picture in a trade magazine. The two engage in a long confrontation in his office break room.

Written by Scottish playwright David Harrower, "Black Bird" has been adapted into more than 50 versions. The Chinese version is directed by Claudia Stavisky and stars Zhou Yemang and Yang Ziyi.

The controversial play was commissioned by and premiered at the Edinburgh International Festival in 2005. It won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Play and was nominated for multiple Tony Awards.

Ti Gong

Performance info

Dates: Through July 11, 7:30pm (2pm on Sundays and no performance on Mondays)

Tickets: 180-380 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center

