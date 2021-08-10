'Death of a Salesman' plays to sell-out audiences

The Chinese version of the award-winning play is running at Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center.

Written by American playwright Arthur Miller, "Death of a Salesman" premiered at Broadway in 1949. It is a two-act tragedy set in New York in the 1930s and 1940s.

Known as one of the best American scripts in the 20th century, it has won three Tony Awards for Best Revival and the Pulitzer Prize in Drama.

The play tells the last 24 hours in the life of a 63-year-old traveling salesman named Willy Loman. In pursuit of the American Dream, he believes that being well liked, not necessarily hard work, is the key to success.

It explores his psychological chaos and the capitalist society's impact on his life through a montage of memories, dreams and arguments. The play also features his relationship with his wife, sons and acquaintances.

Produced by Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center, the Chinese version is translated by Tian Hongyi. Directed by Lin Yi, it stars Lu Liang who has known the script for 40 years.

"I think that the story is close to our lives," said Lu. "I believe the work can be recognized by, and resonate with, today's audiences."

The tickets for the widely acclaimed play have already been sold out.

Ti Gong

Performance info:

Dates: Through August 22, 7:30pm (2pm on Sundays and no performance on Mondays)

Venue: Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center

