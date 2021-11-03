﻿
Feature / Entertainment

A look back at life of ancient Chinese reformer

﻿ Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  12:53 UTC+8, 2021-11-03       0
The large-scale historical play "Shang Yang," produced by the Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center, returns to the Yunfeng Theater where it premiered in 1996 and runs until November 7.
﻿ Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  12:53 UTC+8, 2021-11-03       0

The large-scale historical play "Shang Yang," produced by the Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center, returns to the Yunfeng Theater where it premiered in 1996 and runs until November 7.

Shang Yang was an ancient Chinese philosopher, politician and prominent legal scholar. Born in the state of Wei during the Warring States Period (475-221 BC), he moved to the state of Qin where the ruler Duke Xiao of Qin recognized his talent and authorized him to conduct a series of reforms.

The play chronicles the historical figure's successful reorganization of Qin over 19 years. Serving as a statesman, chancellor and reformer, he contributed to transforming the peripheral state of Qin into a militarily powerful and strongly centralized kingdom. His reforms paved the way for the eventual unification of the Chinese empire by the Qin Dynasty (221-206 BC).

The stage was designed by Huang Kaifu, one of the country's top stage designers. Stage props like terracotta warriors, horses and chariots bring the historical era alive even though they were made 25 years ago.

Written by Yao Yuan and directed by Chen Xinyi, the play's strong cast features Guan Dongtian, Yang Shaolin, Liu Peng, Fu Chong and Zhou Xiaoqian.

"I've always believed the play will never be outdated because it is about history, life and the culture that has been solidified in China for thousands of years," Yao writes in the program.

The widely acclaimed play has toured around the country since its debut 25 years ago. It won the 7th Wenhua Grand Award, presented at China's highest-level arts festival every three years, the Cao Yu Drama Literature Award in 1997 and the 4th Shanghai Literature and Arts Award.

A look back at life of ancient Chinese reformer
Ti Gong

The play "Shang Yang" chronicles the historical figure's successful reorganization of the state of Qin over 19 years.

Performance info

Dates: Through November 7, 7:30pm (2pm on November 7)

Tickets: 180-680 yuan

Venue: Yunfeng Theater

Address: 1700 Beijing Road W.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     