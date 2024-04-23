A glimpse into Shanghai's evolution through eyes of Lao visitors

A Lao media delegation marvel at technological progress on a visit to Shanghai to enhance media cooperation, cultural and tourism exchanges under the Belt and Road Initiative.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Ten years ago, Savankhone Razmountry, president of the Lao Journalists Association, experienced Shanghai on the brink of its transformation.

On Monday, he led a Lao media delegation back to a city that has since embraced the cutting edge of digital technology and media innovation.

"The city is cleaner, greener and more organized. Despite rapid development, the pace of life here feels slower, allowing residents to enjoy their daily lives," Razmountry said during the visit.

Joined by key media figures including Thonglith Liemxayachack, editor-in-chief of Pasason Socio-Economic Newspaper, Adena Mahavong, president of MV Lao TV Station, and Phonepaseuth Inthasone, president of TV9, the delegation's two-day visit was aimed at bolstering media cooperation and enhancing cultural and tourism exchanges under the Belt and Road Initiative.

China and Laos have significantly strengthened economic, trade, cultural, and tourism cooperation in recent years. The China-Laos Railway, a hallmark of this collaboration, has facilitated increased trade and mobility, enhancing tourism and cultural exchanges.

The technological development at Shanghai Media Group (SMG) and Shanghai United Media Group (SUMG) were highlighted during the visit.

The visitors explored a multimedia control center capable of global news monitoring and robot-controlled cameras, indicative of shifts towards automation in news production.

Dong Jun / SHINE

At SUMG, augmented reality technologies and AI-driven digital personas capable of hosting livestreams around the clock left a strong impression to them.

"The advancements in AI, especially, have reshaped the landscape of media," Razmountry noted. He said the digital technologies used by local media could serve as a study model for ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations).

"What I've seen today underscores the pivotal role media can play in fostering global cooperation and technological advancement."

These sentiments were echoed during their tour of the Laos Economic and Trade Cooperation Expo at the Shanghai Fashion Center in Yangpu District on Tuesday.

The permanent display showcases Laotian history, culture, and products, strengthening ASEAN ties and advancing Laos-China economic relations.

"We aim to enhance our people's quality of life, increase their income, and contribute to national progress," Razmountry added, highlighting the expo's role in enabling Laotian agricultural products to reach wider markets.

The personal connection to the historical and cultural context was deepened when Adena Mahavong discovered a photo of her aunt as a young girl at the exhibition.

The photo dated back to the 1960s when China established a school in Nanning for children of Lao cadre during the anti-imperialist war, symbolizing the deep-rooted support between the two nations.

Dong Jun / SHINE

"We share the same skin color, cultural background and oriental wisdom of living. We should collectively protect our cultures, enhance economic and cultural cooperation, and promote these cultures," Mahavong told Shanghai Daily.

The TV station has played a pivotal role in promoting Chinese culture in Laos by broadcasting popular Chinese historical series, such as the "Romance of the Three Kingdoms (AD 220-280)." These shows have not only captivated audiences in Laos but also in neighboring Thailand.

Building on this success, she plans to introduce more local TV series, such as "Ode to Joy," to Lao viewers to further cultural exchanges and understanding.

According to China Customs, the 2023 trade volume between China and Laos hit a record high of US$7.1 billion, up 26.7 percent from the previous year. Exports to Laos rose 48.4 percent to US$3.35 billion, while imports increased 11.9 percent to US$3.75 billion.

The China-Laos Railway has handled over 180,000 cross-border passenger trips since its international passenger service opened a year ago.

As a landmark project of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, the 1,035km China-Laos Railway connects Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, with Laotian capital Vientiane.