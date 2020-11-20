Officials crack down on misuse of construction waste

Three people have been arrested and the waste transport licenses of three companies will be revoked, according to sanitation authorities.

Shanghai authorities have busted 12 cases involving illegal transportation and handling of construction waste, with three arrested in a joint campaign since September, the city's greenery authorities said on Friday.

The construction waste transportation licenses of three companies will be revoked, according to the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau.

Three cases have been transferred to police.

In one case, a factory in Songnan Town, located in Baoshan District, was busted in October for illegal collection, handling and transfer of construction waste, the bureau said.

Workers were caught reselling wood and brick from collected construction waste, the bureau said. The sorted remains were illegally transferred and handled, according to the bureau.

Nine people were found with about 1,100 tons of remaining construction waste prevented from being illegally handled, the bureau said.

Three people were arrested in the case involving illegal business operations.

A total of 47 construction sites, construction waste transfer spots and docks were inspected in the joint campaign, according to the bureau.

The closed-loop system on the city's construction waste management will be further improved, the bureau said.