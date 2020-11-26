City has less restaurant wet waste: report

The daily amount of household wet waste collected in the first 10 months this year increased 25 percent from the same period last year, government said.

The daily amount of the city’s restaurant wet waste from August to October this year was 242 tons less than the same period last year, according to a report released by the city’s legislature on Thursday.

The report contributed the result to the citywide “clean plate” campaign announced in summer this year.

Due to the reduction in restaurant wet waste, the standards in the amount of wet waste set for each district have been lowered, and garbage-sorting charges to restaurants which were effective in reducing food waste have been cut, the report said.

However, some restaurants and university canteens still have serious food waste, the legislators warn.

Meanwhile, the daily amount of household wet waste collected in the first 10 months this year was 9,318 tons, up 25 percent from the same period last year, according to the greenery and public sanitation bureau.