News / Metro

Safety tips for people visiting hospitals

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  10:53 UTC+8, 2021-02-01       0
Shanghai health authorities provided safety tips on Monday for people going to hospitals in the wake of COVID-19 upticks around the country.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  10:53 UTC+8, 2021-02-01       0

Shanghai health authorities provided safety tips on Monday for people going to hospitals in the wake of COVID-19 upticks around the country.

It's important to self-monitor and wear a mask. Go to a nearby health clinic if developing symptoms like fevers or coughs and avoid using public transportation, said officials from Shanghai Center for Health Promotion.

People with chronic diseases like hypertension and diabetes should contact their personal physicians for regular checkups instead of visiting hospitals.

However, it's important to go to a hospital for urgent conditions like chest pain and serious bleeding.

If going to a hospital, choose one nearby, avoid peak times, and study the hospital’s pandemic measures ahead of time.

Officials suggest elderly patients have their families accompany them, and parents must take good care of their children while inside a hospital and avoid touching public items.

People should change masks after leaving hospitals and wash their hands.

It's best to put clothes and shoes in places with good ventilation or wash them, and disinfect items like cellphones after returning home.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     