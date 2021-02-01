Safety tips for people visiting hospitals

Shanghai health authorities provided safety tips on Monday for people going to hospitals in the wake of COVID-19 upticks around the country.

It's important to self-monitor and wear a mask. Go to a nearby health clinic if developing symptoms like fevers or coughs and avoid using public transportation, said officials from Shanghai Center for Health Promotion.

People with chronic diseases like hypertension and diabetes should contact their personal physicians for regular checkups instead of visiting hospitals.



However, it's important to go to a hospital for urgent conditions like chest pain and serious bleeding.

If going to a hospital, choose one nearby, avoid peak times, and study the hospital’s pandemic measures ahead of time.



Officials suggest elderly patients have their families accompany them, and parents must take good care of their children while inside a hospital and avoid touching public items.

People should change masks after leaving hospitals and wash their hands.



It's best to put clothes and shoes in places with good ventilation or wash them, and disinfect items like cellphones after returning home.