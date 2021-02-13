Get set to shiver through Spring Festival holiday

Shanghai will have patches of drizzle on Sunday, the third day of the Chinese Lunar New Year, the city's meteorological bureau forecast on Saturday.

The temperature will range between 9 and 16 degrees Celsius on Sunday but a weak cold front will arrive in the city on Sunday night, bringing down the temperature on Monday night to 6 degrees.

Another cold front will hit the city on Wednesday, bringing down the temperature to a low of 2 degrees Celsius in the downtown area and below freezing point in suburbs in the morning.

Thanks to bright sunshine, temperatures will climb to above 10 degrees during the day.

The city will be embraced by sunshine from Thursday, or the first workday after the weeklong Spring Festival holiday.

The temperature will rise again as the cold front leaves the city. The highest temperature for next weekend is expected to reach 20 degrees, the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau said.

The city’s official arrival of spring will be around February 11, if the average temperature of five days is 10 degrees or above.

Last year, spring began on February 11, the second earliest since records began in 1873.