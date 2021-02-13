News / Metro

Get set to shiver through Spring Festival holiday

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:03 UTC+8, 2021-02-13       0
Shanghai will have patches of drizzle on Sunday, the third day of the Chinese Lunar New Year, the city's meteorological bureau forecast on Saturday.
Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:03 UTC+8, 2021-02-13       0

Shanghai will have patches of drizzle on Sunday, the third day of the Chinese Lunar New Year, the city’s meteorological bureau forecast on Saturday.

The temperature will range between 9 and 16 degrees Celsius on Sunday but a weak cold front will arrive in the city on Sunday night, bringing down the temperature on Monday night to 6 degrees.

Another cold front will hit the city on Wednesday, bringing down the temperature to a low of 2 degrees Celsius in the downtown area and below freezing point in suburbs in the morning. 

Thanks to  bright sunshine, temperatures will climb to above 10 degrees during the day.

The city will be embraced by sunshine from Thursday, or the first workday after the weeklong Spring Festival holiday.

The temperature will rise again as the cold front leaves the city. The highest temperature for next weekend is expected to reach 20 degrees, the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau said.

The city’s official arrival of spring will be around February 11, if the average temperature of  five days is 10 degrees or above.

Last year, spring began on February 11, the second earliest since records began in 1873.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     