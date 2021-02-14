News / Metro

Documenting every step of new drug's development

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  11:30 UTC+8, 2021-02-15       0
The 50-minute documentary examines how Chinese scientists cooperate with physicians and patients to successfully develop an anti-cancer drug after numerous clinical experiments.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  11:30 UTC+8, 2021-02-15       0
SSI ļʱ

The documentary “Innovators’ Prescription” airs on Docu TV at 9pm on Wednesday.

Produced by Shanghai Media Group's Documentary Center, it is the first Chinese documentary that follows the entire research and development process behind new medicine.

The 50-minute documentary examines how Chinese scientists cooperate with physicians and patients to successfully develop an anti-cancer drug after numerous clinical experiments.

"Innovators' Prescription" also shines a light on how the government supports and cultivates medical professionals and research. 

Documenting every step of new drugs development

“Innovators’ Prescription” is the first Chinese documentary that follows the entire research and development process behind new medicine.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
SSI ļʱ
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     