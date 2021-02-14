Documenting every step of new drug's development

The 50-minute documentary examines how Chinese scientists cooperate with physicians and patients to successfully develop an anti-cancer drug after numerous clinical experiments.

The documentary “Innovators’ Prescription” airs on Docu TV at 9pm on Wednesday.

Produced by Shanghai Media Group's Documentary Center, it is the first Chinese documentary that follows the entire research and development process behind new medicine.

"Innovators' Prescription" also shines a light on how the government supports and cultivates medical professionals and research.