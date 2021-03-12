Harnessing innovation to improve people's lives

The 14th Pujiang Innovation Forum will take place from May 28 to June 1 in Shanghai, exploring the role of science and technology in improving people's lives.

Under the theme “Innovation for A Better Life for Mankind,” this year’s forum will explore the role of science and technology in improving people's lives and promoting a more open, inclusive, balanced and win-win innovation landscape.

The forum will promote a global innovation network, create a “world meeting room” where consensus on innovative ideas can be reached and champion the concept of “building a community with a shared future for mankind.”

It will also work with renowned universities, research institutes, scientific journals and industrial tycoons to feature discussions on hot topics such as brain science, climate change and urban digital transformation.

With a nod to the post-pandemic world, the forum will explore cutting-edge life science technologies, such as the development of innovative drugs, cell therapy and new vaccines.

It will also include a variety of activities for younger people to create a larger talent pool and foster budding scientists.

The global technology transfer, which debuted during last year’s forum, will be held again to build a bridge between inventors and investors, turning research into marketable products.