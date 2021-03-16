Hospital introduces special inspectors to improve operations

Officials from Shanghai Ren'ai Hospital said the measure calls for strict inspections and management to prevent improper practices and protect patients' rights.

A local hospital announced it will have special inspectors to supervise clinical quality, medical expense, patient safety and medical insurance management to enhance hospital management, improve relationships between medical staff and patients and prevent illegal practices like doctors accepting gifts or money from patients.

Officials from Shanghai Ren’ai Hospital said the measure calls for strict inspections and management to prevent improper practices and protect patients’ rights.

The hospital said it will regularly conduct inspections and patient investigations, and announce inspection results to improve hospital management and operations.