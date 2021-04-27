News / Metro

Chinese roses in full bloom around Shanghai

Chinese roses are in full bloom and have been planted on elevated roads, adding a splash of color to the city.
Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Several different varieties of the roses have blossomed around the city.

Chinese roses are in full bloom and have been planted on elevated roads, adding a splash of color to the city, according to the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau.

Several different varieties of the roses have also blossomed in flower beds, on walls and along streets.

About 100 floral roads will be created in the city this year, featuring flowers such as Chinese roses and crape myrtles.

Red flowers will dominate the city's streets to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China. 

Ti Gong

The roses have been planted on elevated roads.

Ti Gong

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
