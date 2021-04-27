News / Metro

Uptick in plastic surgery ahead of May Day holiday

Laser treatment, liposuction and small eye and nose renovations are the most popular therapies people are seeking for the upcoming five-day May Day holiday.
Local hospitals are reporting a 10 percent increase in the number of people seeking plastic therapy in recent days. Laser treatment, liposuction and small eye and nose remoulding are the most popular therapies people are seeking for the upcoming five-day May Day holiday.

“People want to make use of the holiday to receive the treatment and have enough time for rest,” said Dr Wang Shoujun of Shanghai Ren’ai Hospital. “Whitening, moisturizing and anti-freckle skin treatments are the most sought-after before and during the holiday. Such treatments are low risky and require little recovery time."

With temperatures warming up, more people are seeking liposuction to improve their figures. However, doctors say there is a longer recovery period after liposuction, and post-surgery care and proper diet are very important.

“Surgery is only one part of becoming beautiful," Wang said. "A proper plastic surgery plan, a qualified hospital, careful consultation with doctors and after-surgery care are all important. It is wrong to blindly look for plastic treatment," Wang said.

Ti Gong

A doctor at Shanghai Ren'ai Hospital performs laser treatment on a patient.

Ti Gong

A doctor conducts nose renovation surgery on a patient.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
