News / Metro

City pays tribute to senior care workers

Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:57 UTC+8, 2021-05-07       0
One hundred nurses at senior homes in the city are awarded certificates in recognition of their work with the growing number of elderly people in Shanghai. 
Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:57 UTC+8, 2021-05-07       0
City pays tribute to senior care workers
Hu Min / SHINE

Some of the nursing staff who are honored for their work with the elderly on Friday. 

One hundred nurses at senior homes in the city were honored on Friday for their loving hearts and meticulous care of senior citizens. 

With an average age of around 48, 47 have been working in the field for over 10 years, and 53 between five and 10 years. Six of them are men. 

They received certificates from Shanghai Vice Mayor Peng Chenlei.

Among them was Zhao Qiongqiong, 25, who has been in a senior care post for six years.

Some of the people she takes care of suffer from cognitive disorders and physical disabilities. 

"Observation and communication are important," she said. "It helps me learn the psychological and physical changes of the elderly and detect anything abnormal immediately.”

Zhao added: "My wish is the happiness of seniors. I listen to them, communicate with them, understand them and cheer them up, which is the way I get along with them.

"I like staying with seniors and taking care of them, and I treat them like my own grandparents.” 

Gu Weibin, a male nurse in his 20s, said he was confronted with many misunderstandings and opposition when he started the job.

"But I was determined when making the decision despite all the opposition," he said. 

Meanwhile, the city has established a senior care worker information management system, gathering information on nearly 70,000 nursing staff which is available to the public. 

"The system includes information such as their age and skill level and acts like a database, which provides reference to authorities when we make policies via data analysis," said Jiang Rui, deputy director of the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau.

"At the same time, it helps authorities enhance management of these workers and the public learn about their information," said Jiang. 

The increasing number of elderly people in the city has created a growing demand for more diversified senior care services and higher expectations of nursing staff, the bureau said. 

At the end of 2020, there were 5.33 million people in Shanghai aged 60 or above, or 36.1 percent of permanent residents, up 3 percent from 2019. Among them, 825,300 were 80 or older and 3,000 were centenarians.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     