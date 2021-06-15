News / Metro

Tributes paid to colossus in the sculpture field

Qian Shaowu laid to rest at Shanghai Fushouyuan Cemetery with traditional tea rituals performed amid solemn music to commemorate a master who dedicated his life to art.
Ti Gong

A visitor pays tribute to renowned sculptor, painter and educator Qian Shaowu on Tuesday. 

People bid farewell to renowned sculptor, painter and educator Qian Shaowu (1928-2021) in Qingpu District on Tuesday. 

He was born into the famous Qian family in Wuxi in neighboring Jiangsu Province, known for celebrities such as Qian Zhongshu (1910-1998), a scholar specialized in Chinese culture and literature. 

Known as a colossus in the sculpture field, Qian Shaowu once created vivid sculptures for scholar Zhang Shizhao (1881-1973) at the invitation of diplomat Zhang Hanzhi, his daughter and Qiao Guanhua (1913-1983), a former minister of foreign affairs. 

Qian was laid to rest at Shanghai Fushouyuan Cemetery in a Jiangnan-style tomb decorated with shuimo or ink-wash painting palace with lantern, fan and flowers. 

Traditional tea rituals were performed amid solemn music to commemorate a master who dedicated his life to art. 

