News / Metro

Medics train office workers in first aid

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:42 UTC+8, 2021-06-15       0
Campaigns by medical professionals from Shanghai Yodak Cardio-Thoracic Hospital to teach CPR and the use of defibrillators to be extended to communities and universities.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:42 UTC+8, 2021-06-15       0

Medical professionals from Shanghai Yodak Cardio-Thoracic Hospital launched a campaign on Tuesday to offer first aid training to office workers.

Doctors showed how to administer cardiac pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and use automated external defibrillators (AEDs).

Some 544,000 people die from heart attacks in China each year. Fewer than 1 percent of victims are revived, due to poor first aid awareness. The golden time to save a person suffering from cardiac arrest is just four minutes, doctors said.

"In addition to office buildings, we will also to visit communities and universities to promote CPR and AED to benefit more people," said Dr Li Yawei, director of the hospital's cardiology department.

Medics train office workers in first aid
Ti Gong

Medics from Shanghai Yodak Cardio-Thoracic Hospital train office workers in CPR.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     