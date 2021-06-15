Medics train office workers in first aid

Campaigns by medical professionals from Shanghai Yodak Cardio-Thoracic Hospital to teach CPR and the use of defibrillators to be extended to communities and universities.

Medical professionals from Shanghai Yodak Cardio-Thoracic Hospital launched a campaign on Tuesday to offer first aid training to office workers.

Doctors showed how to administer cardiac pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and use automated external defibrillators (AEDs).

Some 544,000 people die from heart attacks in China each year. Fewer than 1 percent of victims are revived, due to poor first aid awareness. The golden time to save a person suffering from cardiac arrest is just four minutes, doctors said.

"In addition to office buildings, we will also to visit communities and universities to promote CPR and AED to benefit more people," said Dr Li Yawei, director of the hospital's cardiology department.