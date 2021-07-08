Chongming opens first TCM and rehabilitation hospital

Chongming District's first hospital featuring traditional Chinese medicine and rehabilitation was unveiled today, providing TCM care and treatment for residents in rural areas.

Xu Cheng / Ti Gong

Chongming District's first hospital featuring traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) and rehabilitation was unveiled today, enabling residents in rural areas to receive high-quality TCM care and treatment near their homes.

The new hospital, a branch of the Shanghai Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine, has 380 beds. There are 192 beds for patients going through rehabilitation. The coverage for rehabilitation training and care is 1,500 square meters, offering patients rehabilitation therapy with combined Western and TCM approaches.

"Chongming District features ecological development, so our new branch chose disease prevention, TCM care and rehabilitation as our specialty," said Dr Zhou Jia, president of the Shanghai Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine, which ranks No. 1 among domestic TCM hospitals. "Patients can enjoy both the good environment of Chongming and high-end TCM service in our hospital."

In addition, Yueyang offers TCM talent training for medical staff in Chongming to enhance local grassroots doctors. A medical cluster consisting of Yueyang and grassroots hospitals in northern Shanghai was also established to promote TCM technology in communities and meet residents' TCM demand for common and chronic diseases near their homes, Zhou said.