Direct flights from city to Xinjiang for summer travelers

  19:51 UTC+8, 2021-07-08       0
Spring Airlines will offer four weekly round-trip flights between Shanghai and the city of Turpan in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region beginning July 21.
Ti Gong

Camels in the Xinjiang desert 

Ti Gong

Grape Valley in Turpan

A new direct flight between Shanghai and the city of Turpan in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region will commence on July 21, Shanghai Spring Tour said today with the start of the summer tourism campaign.

Spring Airlines will offer four weekly round-trip flights between July 21 and October 7.

Summer is the most flourishing season for Xinjiang's tourism market, leading to a surge in airline ticket prices, but the direct flight will cut transportation fees for Shanghai tourists to northern Xinjiang by 1,000 (US$154) to 1,500 yuan, the travel operator said.

Ti Gong

Xinjiang features unique tourism flavor.

Ti Gong

A glimpse of Xinjiang

Turpan features rich tourism resources, such as Gaochang Ancient City, Grape Valley, Jiaohe Ancient City and Karez Well, making it a popular destination among tourists.

Shanghai Spring Tour said it has launched tour itineraries for shutterbugs, aviation-themed summer camps, cycling and walking tours and tour packages for visitors to learn about the nation's revolutionary history.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
