Summer is peak season for allergic diseases

Allergies are an immunity reaction by the human body. They can take place in any part of the body, especially the nose, skin, eyes, lower respiratory and gastrointestinal system.

Summer is the peak season for allergic diseases, and people should be aware, experts said today, World Allergy Day.

Allergies are an immunity reaction by the human body. They can take place in any part of the body, especially the nose, skin, eyes, lower respiratory system and gastrointestinal system.

High temperatures and humidity in summer cause a quick growth of dust mites and mold, leading to an increase of patients with allergy issues in local outpatient and emergency departments, doctors said.

Experts said major allergic diseases in summer include dermatitis as well as respiratory and digestive diseases.

"Solar dermatitis is a major allergic disease during summer. People should wear masks and hats while going out and visit the hospital if showing symptoms like itchy and swollen skin and rhinitis for comprehensive diagnosis and treatment," said Dr Dai Junlai, director of Shanghai Ren'ai Hospital's dermatology department.