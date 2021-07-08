News / Metro

Summer is peak season for allergic diseases

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:57 UTC+8, 2021-07-08       0
Allergies are an immunity reaction by the human body. They can take place in any part of the body, especially the nose, skin, eyes, lower respiratory and gastrointestinal system.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:57 UTC+8, 2021-07-08       0

Summer is the peak season for allergic diseases, and people should be aware, experts said today, World Allergy Day.

Allergies are an immunity reaction by the human body. They can take place in any part of the body, especially the nose, skin, eyes, lower respiratory system and gastrointestinal system.

High temperatures and humidity in summer cause a quick growth of dust mites and mold, leading to an increase of patients with allergy issues in local outpatient and emergency departments, doctors said.

Experts said major allergic diseases in summer include dermatitis as well as respiratory and digestive diseases.

"Solar dermatitis is a major allergic disease during summer. People should wear masks and hats while going out and visit the hospital if showing symptoms like itchy and swollen skin and rhinitis for comprehensive diagnosis and treatment," said Dr Dai Junlai, director of Shanghai Ren'ai Hospital's dermatology department.

Summer is peak season for allergic diseases
Ti Gong

A doctor at Shanghai Ren'ai Hospital checks a patient with allergy problems.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     