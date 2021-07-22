﻿
News / Metro

Expert database established for health promotion and education

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  15:01 UTC+8, 2021-07-22       0
Leaders of 38 majors will oversee a knowledge bank of 500 health professionals.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  15:01 UTC+8, 2021-07-22       0

An expert database will be established to offer health education and promotion to Shanghai residents, the local health authority announced.

Top experts from 38 majors of medicine, including Dr Zhang Wenhong, leader of Shanghai's COVD-19 expert team, will help select medical staff of a team of about 500 professionals for health education.

The 38 majors include all important health disciplines, including respiratory, blood and cardiovascular diseases, sport injuries, orthopedics, plastic surgery and reconstruction, pediatrics, blood safety, infection, tumor and nutrition.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     