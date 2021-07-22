Expert database established for health promotion and education

Leaders of 38 majors will oversee a knowledge bank of 500 health professionals.

An expert database will be established to offer health education and promotion to Shanghai residents, the local health authority announced.



Top experts from 38 majors of medicine, including Dr Zhang Wenhong, leader of Shanghai's COVD-19 expert team, will help select medical staff of a team of about 500 professionals for health education.

The 38 majors include all important health disciplines, including respiratory, blood and cardiovascular diseases, sport injuries, orthopedics, plastic surgery and reconstruction, pediatrics, blood safety, infection, tumor and nutrition.