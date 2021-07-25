No major typhoon-related accidents reported on Sunday

Shanghai police received over 4,900 calls for help from all parts of the city from 8am to 4pm, but no major accidents involving injuries or deaths were reported.

5 Photos | View Slide Show › A police officer in Hongkou District manages traffic at an intersection. Ti Gong

Police officers in Fengxian District lift a street partition that falls to the ground in gales. Ti Gong

Police in Putuo District remove a fallen tree from the street. Ti Gong

Police officers of Cailu Police Station in the Pudong New Area help fortify a building against possible floods. Ti Gong

The marine police supply people in a temporary accommodation center with water and food. Ti Gong

Police received more than 4,900 calls from all parts of the city from 8am to 4pm, with most related to fallen trees or objects falling from high places.

Most of the accidents occurred in suburban districts, and by Sunday evening, all of them had been taken care of, police said.

Over 50,000 police officers in Shanghai went all out to help local residents.

So far, over 300,000 people who live in places considered to be vulnerable to typhoon weather have been temporarily accommodated in 1,334 safe spots.

Police said they will stay on high alert on Monday when the impact of the typhoon on the city is expected to resume.