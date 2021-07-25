﻿
News / Metro

No major typhoon-related accidents reported on Sunday

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  21:59 UTC+8, 2021-07-25       0
Shanghai police received over 4,900 calls for help from all parts of the city from 8am to 4pm, but no major accidents involving injuries or deaths were reported.
5 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • A police officer in Hongkou District manages traffic at an intersection.

    Ti Gong

  • Police officers in Fengxian District lift a street partition that falls to the ground in gales.

    Ti Gong

  • Police in Putuo District remove a fallen tree from the street.

    Ti Gong

  • Police officers of Cailu Police Station in the Pudong New Area help fortify a building against possible floods.

    Ti Gong

  • The marine police supply people in a temporary accommodation center with water and food.

    Ti Gong

No major accidents involving injuries or deaths were reported on Sunday, when gales and rain from Typhoon In-Fa swept across the city, Shanghai police said.

Police received more than 4,900 calls from all parts of the city from 8am to 4pm, with most related to fallen trees or objects falling from high places.

Most of the accidents occurred in suburban districts, and by Sunday evening, all of them had been taken care of, police said.

Over 50,000 police officers in Shanghai went all out to help local residents.

So far, over 300,000 people who live in places considered to be vulnerable to typhoon weather have been temporarily accommodated in 1,334 safe spots.

Police said they will stay on high alert on Monday when the impact of the typhoon on the city is expected to resume.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
﻿
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
