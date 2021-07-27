City issues new guideline on public venue hygiene

A health management guideline on venues where people gather was released by local health authorities on Tuesday.

The guideline covers environmental hygiene, vector control, health education and public health facilities.

Wet markets, old residential complexes, supermarkets, eateries, schools, tourist sites and cultural venues, nursing homes, construction sites, public traffic tools and traffic hubs are major targets for public health management and inspection.

Hygienic guidance on public toilets, air-conditioners, garbage sorting, transportation and processing, epidemic control in public venues, vectors like mosquitoes and fly prevention and control are all included in the guideline, officials said.