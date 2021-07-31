New medical center is the right prescription

The Shanghai Clinical Research Center for Rheumatic & Autoimmune Diseases was established at Renji Hospital on Saturday.

The center will enhance clinical research, new drug and new technology development as well as industrialization and scientific innovation.

It will team up with 29 medical facilities in Shanghai to carry out cooperation and coordination on major disease treatment to boost clinical practice and bio-medicine improvement in the city.

Renji officials said the center will integrate all resources to set up a sample database and big data base. It will also serve as a public platform for drug and medical appliance evaluation for clinical research, talent training and health education.