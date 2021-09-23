New series of health education books hits city schools

Four publications target primary and middle level students and address physical and mental health topics.

A health education book series for local primary and middle school students is available in courses from this semester, Shanghai Health Commission said on Thursday.

Designed for students of different ages, the series includes four books that address 133 topics covering physical, psychological knowledge and health awareness.

Compared with traditional health education publications, the new books focus more on prevention against various ailments.

They cover the importance of a healthy and positive lifestyle, the blend of Western and traditional Chinese medicine knowledge and topics relevant to students like puberty and proper smartphone use.