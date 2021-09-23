﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai medical experts find gene link to breast cancer treatment

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:06 UTC+8, 2021-09-23       0
Two genes can predict chemotherapy effects on patients, according to Renji Hospital researchers.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:06 UTC+8, 2021-09-23       0

Medical experts from Shanghai's Renji Hospital have found that two genes can be used as biomarkers to predict the effects of chemotherapy on patients with breast cancer.

The discovery has been published by The Lancet's sub journal EBioMedicine.

It is the first time that experts have identified the functions of the ACSL4 and GPX4 genes and explained that the imbalance between the two is related to the death of breast cancer cells under chemotherapy.

It is more obvious among patients without family history, the experts said.

Clinical trials conducted at Renji confirmed the theory, said doctors, claiming the discovery provided a new guideline to inform the development of chemotherapy plans for breast cancer patients.

Breast cancer is the leading female cancer in the world. There are about 400,000 new cases in China every year, seriously impacting women's health and presenting a critical problem for families and society.

Shanghai medical experts find gene link to breast cancer treatment
Ti Gong

Medical experts from Renji Hospital's breast disease department discuss about the new discovery.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     